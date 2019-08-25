Woman admits to shooting mother in her sleep after being interviewed as a witness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been arrested for shooting her mother in her sleep.
“It’s real scary! And that’s my mama so what you think went through my mind. That’s my mama. I just want my mama to be alright,” said Alexcia Jones.
Those were ominous words from a daughter who’s now accused of trying to kill her own mother.
“It’s scary. I got a 4-year-old baby that was in there. Anything could have happened. It could have been me. Besides my mama, it could have been me,” said Jones.
But investigators say she’s the suspect, not the victim.
Late Tuesday night, Shelby County deputies were called out to Orange Tulip Drive, north of Bartlett.
Deputies say a woman was shot while lying in bed and later told investigators she woke up to a loud bang and realized she had been shot through the arm and shoulder. When she got up, she saw her daughter, 22-year-old Alexcia Jones at the foot of her bed.
Jones later told WMC Action News 5 a different story that same night.
“We was upstairs getting ready for bed. We was dozing off and then I hear somebody downstairs, and I send my little brother to go see who was downstairs and before he can get downstairs, we heard the shot. We heard a big boom. Then we see my mama, we see my mama running out the room holding her neck,” said Jones.
Jones' siblings told detectives she pulled the trigger.
When questioned, deputies say Jones admitted to shooting her mother. The sheriff’s office has not released a motive for the shooting, leaving neighbors with plenty of questions.
“Her own daughter, would shoot her? Oh, I don't believe that, that's hard to believe. Why would a daughter shoot her own mother,” said Juanita Jones, neighbor.
Jones is now facing felony charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence.
The sheriff’s office says Jones’ mother is expected to be okay and has been released from the hospital.
We looked up Jones’ criminal history and she had only been previously charged with misdemeanor traffic violations.
