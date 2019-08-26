Cold Front Moves In Early Tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a showers through sunrise, then decreasing clouds with a slight chance of a few lingering showers by afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, less humid with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.