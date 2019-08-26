Cold Front Moves In Early Tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Although most of the area is dry, a few isolated showers will be possible throughout the day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lows tonight will be in the lower 70s. Southerly winds will keep us humid.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 74.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% Winds: W 5-10. High: 87.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a showers through sunrise, then decreasing clouds with a slight chance of a few lingering showers by afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, less humid with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: The upcoming weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s both days. There could be a pop up shower in the afternoon but chances will be slight.
