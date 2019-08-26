‘God Bless you Chick-fil-A,’ Mississippi College student belts song after learning the restaurant is coming to campus

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Well... It’s a moment that many Choctaws have been waiting for... Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Mississippi College’s campus.
They announced the partnership Friday on Facebook and it’s generated a lot of buzz on social media so far.
It’s even prompted a celebratory song by one student, Jared Vardaman who is a Junior Communications major at MC.
He shared his excitement by singing God Bless you Chick-fil-A. It’s a parody by Tim Hawkins of Lee Greenwood’s Proud to be an American. He even added some of his own lyrics to the second verse.
He says on his post “In honor of the announcement that Chick-fil-A is coming to MC, here’s a little parody to brighten your day!”
Vardaman’s parody has been shared over 250 times and garnered just as many likes. It’s clear that many are in favor of his take on the big news for the Clinton school.
Check out the announcement on Mississippi’s College’s Facebook page.
