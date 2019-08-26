Miss. Governor primary still up for grabs

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi voters will head back to polls for primary runoffs Tuesday.
The most-watched race is runoff for the Republican governor primary, the first since 1991.
The two candidates have spent the final days of the runoff touring the state.
Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, who was considered the early favorite and still has the most campaign money and most support from the Republican establishment, spent time thanking his volunteers.
His opponent is former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. He spent some of his time fighting back against attacks from the Reeves campaign, that his ideas on the gas tax are "liberal."
Waller said he doesn't want to raise taxes, but swap one for another to help fix crumbling roads and bridges.
WMC political analyst Mike Nelson said its hard to predict whose message will win out with voters.
"Both of them are saying, 'I'm the true conservative.' What we'll see is if voters want something that is more upbeat or if they accept Tate Reeves' charge that Bill Waller is not a true conservative," Nelson said.
Reeves finished just shy of the majority needed to win the nomination on August 6. The third-place challenger, DeSoto County State Rep. Robert Foster, endorsed Bill Waller and has been campaigning with him across Mississippi.
Nelson said voter turnout is usually lower in runoffs, which means it could come down to organization, and whichever candidate's voters are more passionate about getting to the polls.
The winner will face Democratic nominee, Attorney General Jim Hood in November.
Republicans also have a runoff for attorney general and northern district transportation commissioner.
Both parties have runoffs for legislative seats and county offices across Mississippi.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
