New rooftop lounge coming to the iconic Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hot new spot is on the horizon in downtown Memphis.
The Mississippi Terrace at the Pyramid promises an amazing view of the Mighty Mississippi with two fire pits, a full bar, a stage, over-sized lounge furniture and a small plate menu with handcrafted cocktails and appetizers.
Completion of the Mississippi Terrace is on track, according to a spokesperson for the Big Cypress Lodge, though it’s not immediately clear when it will open.
