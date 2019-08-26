New rooftop lounge coming to the iconic Pyramid

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 26, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 5:50 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hot new spot is on the horizon in downtown Memphis.

The Mississippi Terrace at the Pyramid promises an amazing view of the Mighty Mississippi with two fire pits, a full bar, a stage, over-sized lounge furniture and a small plate menu with handcrafted cocktails and appetizers.

Take in the fall views of Memphis like never before! We are excited to announce the addition of the new rooftop lounge, the Mississippi Terrace at the Pyramid! More details coming soon.

Completion of the Mississippi Terrace is on track, according to a spokesperson for the Big Cypress Lodge, though it’s not immediately clear when it will open.

