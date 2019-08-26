SCS: Students disciplined after police investigate incident at Germantown High School

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Two students have been disciplined following an incident at Germantown High School.
Shelby County Schools officials say police investigated the incident, which occurred Wednesday, and found there to be no credible threat. They say the incident turned out to be an isolated issue between the two students, but did not go into detail about it.
SCS released a statement Sunday, saying, "At no time were any students or staff determined to be in danger. Safety is our top priority and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming learning environment for all students.”
