Small shower chances to start the work week

Mostly cloudy today with a passing shower or downpour this morning, mainly in northeast Mississippi. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms. Wind: S 5 Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers through sunrise, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: The upcoming weekend will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s both days. There could be a pop up shower in the afternoon but chances will be slight.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
