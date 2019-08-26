Unanswered complaints prompt BBB to issue rare warning to Mid-South apartment complexes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Mid-South apartment complexes were given a rare warning and F-rating from the Better Business Bureau because of complaints that went unanswered and unresolved.
“That there were unsanitary conditions or appliances in non-working order. Things like air conditioning and heat,” said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB issued warnings about the Legacy at Westwind Apartments in Horn Lake, Mississippi and the Eden at Watersedge Apartments and Townhomes in Memphis.
Augustus Sutton has lived at Eden at Watersedge for about five months. He says he likes the apartments, but his air conditioner recently stopped working.
“I have my kids over at night time and they’re hot too. We’ve been telling them every morning that the air doesn’t work and they still haven’t gotten around to it,” Sutton told WMC Action News 5.
According to the BBB, the apartment complex has accrued 32 complaints in the last three years, eight of those in the last 12 months.
Another resident told the BBB her apartment flooded at least five times in the last month causing fungus to grow.
In May, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was shot and injured at the apartment complex. In July, Memphis police investigated a deadly shooting at the apartment complex.
In Horn Lake, the BBB says the Legacy as Westwind Apartments has accrued 14 complaints in the last three years, 11 of those in the last 12 months.
"It's very quiet, but what is a nice environment when you won't fix anything," said a resident who asked WMC not to identify her.
She says she's had issues with the water system, her fridge and stove since she moved in back in April.
"You want your kids to have food that is well-done and hot. You don't want to serve your kids any cold food," she said.
A spokesperson with Elmington Property Management, which manages both properties, sent us a statement saying in part, "The BBB complaints at issue were placed prior to Elmington's management of these assets. The BBB brought them to our attention this week and we are looking into each complaint individually."
The BBB says these types of warnings aren’t common. The Bureau will issue a warning about apartment complexes after five unanswered complaints in 12 months.
