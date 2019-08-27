Alleged victim takes stand in rape trial against former Mid-South pastor Ronnie Gorton

By Jessica Holley | August 27, 2019 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 6:30 PM

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The teen alleging former Atoka pastor, Ronnie Gorton, raped him while they lived together took the stand Tuesday to deliver his testimony.

The alleged victim took the stand for several hours as jurors heard his testimony about what he called daily abuse he endured from Ronnie Gorton.

This teenager told the jury the inappropriate touching began one day after moving in to Ronnie Gorton’s Drummonds home, but the abuse soon become a nightly occurrence. The teen described in graphic details what he says happened in the Gorton home.

Throughout this testimony the former pastor remained emotionless as his accuser broke down on the witness stand telling jurors about inappropriate sexual contact in his bedroom.

The teen says the inappropriate touching became more aggressive in the weeks and months after he moved in with Gorton and his wife in 2016. At the time the teen was only 15 years old.

A victim’s advocate asked us to blur her face for her protection and the protection of those involved in this case.

In morning testimony from Gorton’s ex-wife, she told the jury she was unaware of the alleged abuse inside her home until the teen told police in 2018.

The teen says Gorton justified his actions by citing a bible verse which said “holding each other is just a way to show love."

Gorton’s trial will resume Wednesday. He faces 47 counts of child sex abuse.

