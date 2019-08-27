Court monitoring team to discuss MPD’s progress since social media spying claim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, a court monitoring team will inform a federal judge if Memphis Police Department is complying with a judge's order concerning social media searches.
The monitoring team was formed after a federal court found that MPD violated portions of a 40-year-old consent decree.
Last fall, the court found that MPD spied on protesters through a fake Facebook account named Bob Smith.
As part of the order, a court monitoring team periodically reports back to the court if MPD is making necessary changes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Last month, the court monitoring team held a public meeting that got a little rowdy. They said MPD has been cooperating and professional. Activists in the audience did not like what they were hearing.
The court monitoring team said people can see for themselves and read their reports that are posted online.
