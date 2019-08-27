Drier Pattern Setting Up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds and a slight chance of showers will linger into the afternoon as a cold front continues to move across the Mid-South. A drier pattern and mild pattern will take over for most of the week.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Wind: W 5-10 High: 85
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10 High: 86.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy, less humid with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
