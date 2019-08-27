Elaine, Ark. memorial tree planned to be replaced after being vandalized

ELAINE, Ark. (WMC) - A tree chopped down two weeks ago memorializing the hundreds of victims of the Elaine Massacre is now being replaced.
The Elaine Massacre was an event described as the deadliest race riot in American History, and the tree was planted in memory.
The tree and the memorial tag will be replaced for about $400 after the tree was cut down and the tag was stolen. Both are considered misdemeanor charges.
Arkansas State Park officials are investigating crimes of vandalism and theft of property, but have not made any arrests involving this case.
