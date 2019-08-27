Miss. casinos gear up for biggest sports betting week of the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College football is on the rise and Mississippi casinos are gearing up this week for the second year of sports betting with the biggest week ahead.
More than $300 million in wagers have been made since sports betting was legalized in the state. Ameristar in Vicksburg says they take in more bets in football than all other sports combined.
“We got a start last year right at the beginning of the season. So we didn’t have a chance to gear up and that’s what we’re noticing now,” said Ameristar Sports Book Manager Keith Hardy. "Folks are coming in June, July, right now asking hey, when can I get a bet on week one.
Gross gaming revenues are up 4% statewide over last year.
