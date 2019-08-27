More troopers will be on the roads Labor Day weekend

As part of Operation C.A.R.E., all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues. MHP also wants to remind drivers that bad decisions behind the wheel regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences. Loss of employment, legal fees and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families. In order to remove impaired drivers and promote seatbelt usage, Safety checkpoints will be established throughout the holiday period.