Malfunctioning voting machine in Oxford switched votes from Waller to Reeves; machine taken out of service

Regardless of who you vote for, make sure your vote is cast correctly. This happened to me this morning. As soon as the screen appeared, Reeves name was already marked. I started videoing after that. A poll worker said it happened to her as well. I ended up tapping the “x” to get it to clear, then I was able to cast my vote for Waller, Jr. #vote #wallerforgovernor ETA: I called 1(800) 829-6786 Election Hotline and reported the issue.