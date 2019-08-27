Malfunctioning voting machine in Oxford switched votes from Waller to Reeves; machine taken out of service

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 27, 2019 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 12:00 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A voting machine in Lafayette County was taken out of service after malfunctioning during Tuesday’s runoff election.

A video shared with WMC Action News 5 shows a voter selecting Bill Waller, only for the machine to select Tate Reeves instead.

Regardless of who you vote for, make sure your vote is cast correctly. This happened to me this morning. As soon as the screen appeared, Reeves name was already marked. I started videoing after that. A poll worker said it happened to her as well. I ended up tapping the “x” to get it to clear, then I was able to cast my vote for Waller, Jr. #vote #wallerforgovernor ETA: I called 1(800) 829-6786 Election Hotline and reported the issue.

County officials said someone reported the issue sometime Tuesday morning after polls opened. Officials said the machine was tested Friday and worked fine but was likely mishandled and lost its calibration.

The machine is no longer in service.

County officials said all votes cast before the issue was reported will be counted. It’s not immediately clear how many votes that includes.

Waller and Reeves are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Mississippi governor. The winner will face Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood in November.

