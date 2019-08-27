Redbirds clinging to playoff race

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds game at New Orleans was rained out Monday night. They’ll play a double header Tuesday on the Bayou.
These games are huge because the 'Birds have clawed their way back into an improbable playoff race. With eight games left, the Redbirds trail the Iowa Cubs by 5 games.
Memphis is 9-1 in its last 10 games; Iowa is just 4-6. The I-Cubs also have a worse record at home than they do on the road. The Redbirds are just the opposite.
Memphis closes out the season with 4 games at Iowa over the Labor Day Weekend.
