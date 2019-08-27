Reeves, Waller race comes to head on election day in Miss.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Tuesday is another election day in Mississippi.
This time, voters will decide several races, like the Republican runoff for governor. Polls run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. both visited DeSoto County on Monday ahead of their runoff race for governor.
Waller said Mississippians want a change in Republican leadership.
"He's had eight years to show something," Waller said. "He (Reeves) offers no platform. Nothing. To move on that everything is good. It's not good."
Reeves said he is the only conservative in the race.
"I don't believe that you can be for Obamacare expansion in Mississippi and say that you are a true conservative," Reeves said. "I don't believe that you can be for raising taxes in Mississippi and say that you are a true conservative."
There are also runoff races in the Republican primary for attorney general and northern district transportation commissioner.
People who voted in one party’s August 6 primary are not allowed to vote in the other party’s runoff. Those who did not vote on August 6 may vote in either runoff.
