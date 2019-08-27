Scattered showers and storms this morning

A round of showers and storms is moving through this morning as a cold front works its way into the area. Showers and storms will weaken later this morning and give way to a mostly cloudy sky by midday. A stray shower or storm is possible late in the afternoon, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with winds from the west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 70. Winds north at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy early then mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
