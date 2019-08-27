Shelby County Commission finalizes minimum wage for county employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commission finalized a rule to require $15 an hour pay for county employees after the third and final reading of the ordinance was read during Monday’s commission meeting.
The commission also passed a resolution urging Shelby County Schools to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour as well.
Commissioner Edmund Ford wants to consider higher pay for employees with certain expertise.
“Now if you were that substitute teacher and you have to have a bachelors degree and clean record and you’re making less than other people who don’t have to have those qualifications that salary study is warranted and needed,” said Ford.
The change would is expected to cost SCS millions of dollars and workers making above $15 an hour would also need a comparable raise.
The district is still calculating the exact cost of the proposed changes.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.