Shelby County Commission set to spend thousands on monthly podcast production

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commission is making plans to come to personal devices of those who are unable to make it downtown to the commission meetings.
Monday the commission decided the business of the meetings can come to you by a monthly podcast.
Commssion action 2.0 is the brainchild of former chairman Van Turner.
“We want to reach as many constituents in this county as possible," said Turner. “It makes for a more transparent government, a more honest government and it makes for a more accessible government.”
During Monday’s meeting the commission approved spending more than $109,000 for Kudzukian LLC to continue producing the podcast.
Commissioner Mick Wright was the only “No” vote on the resolution who pointed out he launched his podcast three weeks ago using his cellphone and it didn’t cost him a dime.
“I think we can do better for the price, for me it’s not a matter of should we or shouldn’t we do it, but why does it have to cost like $2,000 dollars per hour," said Wright.
Wright says more should have been done to negotiate the price.
“I just don’t know if it’s a good deal for the county,” said Wright.
Turner says Kadzukian will also be doing a lot more than producing the chairman’s podcast but also recording town hall and commission meetings.
“Mr. Robinson has a great company, locally owned, small business, he is a minority owned business,” said Turner.
The county has been working to increase the amount of business they do with minority and women-owned businesses.
