Some mild days and cool nights ahead

THIS WEEK: A few stray showers will be possible this evening but a mainly dry night is likely for most areas. High pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow allowing for the return of sunshine and low humidity. Clouds should clear through the day and a cool clear night will be in store Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.