Some mild days and cool nights ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: N 5 Low: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: N 5-10 High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 64
THIS WEEK: A few stray showers will be possible this evening but a mainly dry night is likely for most areas. High pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow allowing for the return of sunshine and low humidity. Clouds should clear through the day and a cool clear night will be in store Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s along with overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows again near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and highs again near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
