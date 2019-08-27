Tigers, Rebels hyped for rivalry renewal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re getting hyped for the college football opener here in the Mid-South, the matchup between Memphis and Ole Miss, you are not alone.
It’s not just the players and the fans who are ready to get it on in this regional rivaly between two schools separated by only about 70 miles, the Coaches are too.
Ole Miss has dominated the Series, winning 49 of the 62 games. But for only the second time in the series, the Tigers are favored this Saturday. Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell says his team has earned that nod.
“The culture has been established,” Norvell said. “And the players are holding themselves and the team accountable for what those expectations are.”
Down in Oxford, the Rebels are dealing with the rare feeling of being an underdog to the Tigers. But Head Coach Matt Luke doesn’t want his team focusing on that. He just wants the Rebels prepared for what they’ll face.
“Excited about going to Memphis to play. It’s a great place for our fan base to go," Luke said. "The location (is) very close, very important for us. A lot of respect for them as a team. Coach Norvell does a great job. They are really good running the ball, RPOs. Their quarterback is very accurate. They have a lot of guys coming back and are very active on the Defensive side of the ball.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Rebels is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
