2 Tigers soccer stars earn AAC Player of the Week honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers and Rebels have already met in combat this week.
The 20th-ranked Memphis women took down Ole Miss last night 3-1 at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
Freshman defender Mya Jones earned American Athletic Confernce Rookie of the Week Honors.
Sr. Clarissa Larisey goes Coast to Coast for the Final Goal. Larisay was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week. She has 4 goals in 2-games so far, including a hat trick in the opener against Little Rock.
The Tigers next play at Kansas on Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.