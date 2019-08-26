Tracking one more round of rain and thunderstorms

THIS WEEK: Rain and thunderstorms will move in from the northwest during the wee morning hours tomorrow and continue into late morning. Clouds and a slight chance of showers will linger into the afternoon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.