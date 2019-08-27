Woman who allegedly confessed to shooting mother awaits attorney behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman police say shot her mother while she was asleep in her home is behind bars awaiting an attorney for her case.
Alexcia Jones, 22, is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly told police she shot her mother at her home on Orange Tulip Drive Tuesday night.
She told WMC someone had broken into the home and opened fire the night of the shooting but revealed a different story to investigators, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Her mother was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition but has since been released.
The 22-year-old is set to be in court some time next week.
