AAC petitioning for divisionless football in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The moment UConn announced it was pulling out of the American Athletic Conference, you could sense the next step coming. That’s the AAC opting to do away with divisions in football and have its top 2 teams face off in the league’s championship game.
Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco spoke about it on the Gianotto and Jeffrey Show on 92.9 ESPN. UConn’s departure will leave the AAC with 11 schools in football, which would make for uneven division play.
Aresco already stated the league was not interested in adding another school to replace UConn at this time. The Huskies are paying a $17 million exit fee so they can return to the basketball-heavy Big East.
Aresco says the American has already started a waiver process with the NCAA so it can play a championship game with 11 teams and not have to play a round robin. The Big 12 recently did the same thing.
Aresco says he’s hopeful of having it done by next season.
