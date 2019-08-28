Blood donations needed ahead of Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vitalant is in need of volunteer blood donors ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
With increased travel and activity comes an increase in the need for blood in hospitals, that is why it’s vital that blood donors donate before then.
Donors will receive a $25 Amazon gift card through Vitalant’s online rewards store. All donors are also entered to win a $6,000 Dream Vacation!
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
You can donate at any of the following locations:
- Paul Barret Jr. - 1045 Madison Ave.
- Bartlett - 7505 Hwy. 64, Suite 109
- Desoto – 1055 Goodman Rd. E. Suite J
- East – 4702 Spotswood Ave
- Germantown – 2095 Exeter, #75
You can also visit Vitalant.org for a mobile blood drive near you.
For more information about donating, click here or call 877-258-4825.
