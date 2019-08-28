Community to host prayer vigil for 7-year-old critically injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 7-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night.
Police were called to a home on Browning Avenue and Pendleton Street around 10 p.m.
According to police, officers were clearing an unrelated scene in Orange Mound when they heard about 20 gunshots.
Officers went to investigate and saw multiple people in front of the house hysterical, saying that someone had just shot up the house.
One victim told police her 7-year-old son was in the house when this happened and was shot.
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.
“I mean, it sounded like a battlefield,” said Karen Spencer-McGee, community activist.
Memphis Police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives were back at the scene investigating Wednesday afternoon.
They were using search dogs and evidence markers as part of the investigation.
According to Memphis Police, there have been 39 juvenile shooting victims in 2019. Of the 39 shooting victims, 23 are between 16 and 17 years old.
The community is holding a prayer vigil for the 7-year-old Wednesday night to pray for his recovery, the family, and other children in the neighborhood.
The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. on the corner of Browning Avenue and Pendleton Street.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.