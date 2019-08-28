Father of man killed by police: ‘That wasn’t my son’

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Three people are dead after a double homicide and standoff that ended in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.
It all happened at a home in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, where police said 37-year-old Raymond Williams Jr. shot and killed 36-year-old Christina Fulmer and 28-year-old Deanna Banks.
After an hours-long standoff with police, Williams Jr. was shot and killed by an officer.
Raymond Williams Sr. said he was concerned with his son’s behavior in the days before the shooting.
“That wasn’t my son who I witnessed yesterday,” Williams Sr. said.
The elder Williams said he was with family when he heard there was a lot of police activity at his son’s house on Washington Street.
Police found Fulmer and Banks dead in the front yard. They said Williams Jr. barricaded himself inside the home when they arrived.
“My heart goes out to all the victims,” Williams Sr. said.
Williams Sr. said he’s had a hard time getting through to his son in recent days.
“When I could come communicate with the son, he wouldn’t communicate with me, so I knew something was wrong," he said.
Williams Sr. said he didn’t know the two victims. He said his son was a smart, usually quiet man and a father of four. He has no idea what would have led his son to this.
“Especially those children," he said. "I want to be their father. I want to tell them where their father comes from no matter what anyone says.”
