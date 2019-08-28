Hood, Reeves to face off in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Tuesday’s Republican runoff the field is set in the race for Mississippi governor this fall, pitting current Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves against current Democrat Attorney General Jim Hood.
Waller won counties in the Jackson metro area, while Reeves posted heavy gains along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and eastern part of the state. Reeves also won DeSoto County.
“I know Mississippi is a conservative state, and we will elect a conservative governor,” Reeves remarked to a cheering crowd.
The ink was barely dry on Reeves' runoff victory Tuesday night when he aimed his talking points at his Democratic opponent Attorney General Jim Hood and his supporters.
"Are you going to cave in to the national liberals? Are you going to stand up and fight for our conservative values," Reeves asked the crowd, speaking in reference to the upcoming general election.
Reeves defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller Jr by eight percentage points in Tuesday’s runoff, using ads to paint Waller, a fellow Republican, as liberal.
It's a plan of attack Jim Hood said Wednesday he's expecting but hopes voters won't buy.
"A lot of republicans encouraged me to get in this race," Hood said, "People are sick of all the yapping going on in Washington. The fussing and fighting. It's gotten us nowhere."
Hood hit the campaign trail Wednesday at a meet and greet around the square in Oxford.
Hood is a longtime fixture in Mississippi politics and the only Democrat holding statewide office, which he's done since 2004.
"We kind of come together, moderates in the middle, and get some things done," Hood said, "You can govern with that."
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson said Mississippi remains deep red. But could Hood buck the trend and claim the governor's seat?
"He's the one Democrat who's won a statewide election in Mississippi. He's won four of them in this century so far, so Jim Hood is at least a Democrat who can give republicans a run for their money," Nelson said.
The general election for statewide offices in Mississippi will be held on Nov. 5.
