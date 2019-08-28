Le Bonheur adding interactive outdoor space for children and families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is breaking ground this fall on a new interactive outdoor space for children and families.
Le Bonheur Green will fill the nearly 2-acre lawn facing Adams Street.
The new outdoor space will give families a place to gather, relax and escape the challenges of hospitalization.
Le Bonheur Green will feature an area for prayer and meditation, a walking path shaped like a heart, a front porch gathering place and an open green space for play.
The $3 million project is being funded by donations.
For more information or to contribute to the project, visit lebonheur.org/lebonheurgreen.
