Memphis Business Academy raises $15M for new Frayser STEM school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday residents in Frayser celebrated the groundbreaking for a brand new, multi-million dollar STEM school that's expected to have a unique impact on the community.
A strip mall that will soon be home to the brand new STEM school is run by the Memphis Business Academy.
“Our schools have purchased this entire plaza and we purchased it for many reasons,” said Menthia Bradley, COO of Memphis Business Academy. “For one it was an eye sore, blighted property a former club and our children we just don’t want them seeing that.”
"There are 3 major shopping centers in this community, this one was the worst of them," Rev. Anthony Anderson, Founder of Memphis Business Academy said. "It was at 30-40 percent occupied."
The Memphis Business Academy raised $15 million in private donations, tax credits and help from non-profit organizations to purchase the Harmony Plaza strip mall on Frayser Boulevard and turn a club into a STEM school that will teach 400 students.
"We realized this community needs sort of an anchor and a hub and schools are the anchor of the community so we thought that this is absolutely the perfect space," Bradley said.
With song and dance, students, parents and teachers celebrated the groundbreaking. Next to the school will still be retail to help boost the local economy.
"It's a great opportunity academically, but then economically," Anderson said. "We will have a shopping center in North Memphis that is 100 percent occupied."
Construction crews still have a long way to go to transform this space. The new STEM school plans to open next summer for classes.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.