Polls closed for 2019 Miss. runoff

JACKSON, Miss (WMC) - Polls are closed for the Mississippi runoff election.
Of the races on Tuesday’s ballot the most notable is the runoff for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
Lieutenant Gov. Tate Reeves and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Bill Waller are both vying for the nomination. The winner will face the Democratic nominee, Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, in the November election.
The Reeves campaign has zeroed in on two promises by Waller, saying he isn’t really conservative.
WMC spoke to Waller during voting hours who says he made his final push today in Jones, Forrest and Lamar counties after a stop yesterday in DeSoto County.
Reeves has been the odds on favorite in the Republican race for months.
Some analysts are expecting this race to be closer than initially projected.
For complete results from Tuesday’s runoff click here.
