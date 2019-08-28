Pleasant Weather The Next Few Days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly sunny and less humid the next few days. A much drier pattern will stick around through much of the week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10 High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and pleasant. Wind: NE 5 Low: 64.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Wind: SE 5.
The REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and highs again near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.