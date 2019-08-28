Police identify victims, suspect in Helena-West Helena double homicide

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police identified the two women killed in Helena-West Helena on Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene on Washington Street to find two women dead in the front yard. Officers later identified those women as 36-year-old Christina Fulmer and 28-year-old Deanna Banks.
Police said 37-year-old Raymond Williams, Jr. shot and killed Fulmer and Banks. Officers arrived at the home to find Williams with a rifle. They said he barricaded himself inside the home.
Officers said Williams shot at them from inside the home. That’s when Arkansas State Police brought in multiple SWAT teams, bomb squad units, a helicopter and a drone.
According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Patrick Smith, the SWAT team entered the home and used flashbangs to lure the suspect out.
Williams and the SWAT team exchanged gunfire inside the home. Williams was shot and killed by police.
Raymond Williams, Sr. said he became concerned about his son’s behavior over the past several days, saying he wasn’t acting like himself. Williams said the son he knew was intelligent and quiet.
The standoff lasted nearly seven hours before Williams was shot and killed.
