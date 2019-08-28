Record number of overdose deaths reported in Shelby County over 24-hour span

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 28, 2019 at 5:12 AM CDT - Updated August 28 at 6:19 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people died in a span of 16 overdoses within 24 hours in Shelby County, according to Shelby County Health Department.

It's the highest number of overdoses in a 24-hour period to date.

SCHD reported a spike alert, which they do when they see a significantly higher number of overdoses than expected.

Most of those overdoses took place in Memphis, with some in Cordova.

As of August 17, a total of 170 people have died from overdose-related deaths in Shelby County.

The most common age range for these overdose deaths are between 50 and 59 years old.

