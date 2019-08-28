Shelby Co. DA: Martavious Banks granted supervised probation, could be released soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Martavious Banks pleaded guilty to several charges in criminal court Wednesday, which granted him supervised probation.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, Banks pleaded guilty to intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle with risk of death or injury, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless driving.
All these charges relate to an incident from Sept. 17, 2018, in which Banks was shot during a traffic stop.
Banks will now be on probation with intensive supervision for two years, 10 months and 12 days.
He could be released Wednesday as part of the settlement.
Banks is now required to earn his GED, get a job, undergo random drug and alcohol screens, anger management and no new arrests.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.