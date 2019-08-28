Suspect dead after Ark. State Police SWAT enters hostage standoff in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The man suspected of shooting and killing two people at a residence in Helena-West Helena near Martin Luther King Jr Drive West is dead.
According to Arkansas State Police Chief Patrick Smith, the SWAT team used flashbangs to divert the suspect while entering the residence. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and the SWAT team. He has since been pronounced deceased.
SWAT arrived at the Helena-West Helena home nearly 7 hours earlier on Tuesday after reports of two unidentified bodies were found shot in the front yard of the home. Chief Smith later confirmed the suspect shot and killed two people, took a hostage and barricaded himself in a home.
After investigators say the gunman fired at officers from inside the home, Arkansas State Police took control of the scene bringing in multiple swat teams, bomb squad units, a helicopter and a drone.
The suspect has not been identified but the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.