Tigers shaking off Rebels’ perceived recruiting snub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional college football opener in the Mid-South prepares for the 63rd meeting between the Memphis Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels at the Liberty Bowl this weekend.
There’s always a lot of animosity among the fan bases as the week builds for the matchup. Pride is also on the line for the players.
Even though the Tigers are a rare favorite in this game and are considered a red hot program compared to the Rebels who are coming off NCAA probation, Ole Miss is still pictured as the Power 5 program from the Big Bad SEC that didn’t have to bother taking a recruiting look at players on the Memphis roster. U of M Head Coach Mike Norvell says that cuts both ways.
“The reality of it is there’s a lot of guys on this team they didn’t want," Norvell said. “That’s reality. There’s a lot of guys on their team we did want. But we’re excited about the group that we have. Excited about our guys growth and development. And this is a game that we gotta go out there and prove ourselves.”
“Absolutely,” added Tigers Running Back Patrick Taylor, Jr. “That’s a chip on our shoulder going into any game, and thing like that, and it’s things we think about. But at the end of the day we just have to focus on us, and be the best us we can be.”
The Team with the better players usually wins. We’ll see how it all comes out Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
