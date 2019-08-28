Woman indicted, accused of 2 years of TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted a Memphis woman accused of defrauding TennCare for more than two years.
Investigators said Duran Toney, 24, provided false documentation for TennCare services provided for a family member that were never received.
Investigators said these false timesheets were submitted between January 2015 and February 2017.
Toney is charged with one count of theft of property over $60,000 and one count of TennCare fraud of $60,000 or more.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.