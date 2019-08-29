Crowd size a hot topic for Tigers-Rebels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much is being made on just how many people will or won’t be at Saturday’s Mid-South college opener between Memphis and Ole Miss at the Liberty Bowl.
The Tigers and Rebels combined to fill the Liberty Bowl with more than 60,000 fans when the teams last met in Memphis back in 2015. Since then, the crowds have a dwindled to less than sellout status.
Ole Miss fans haven’t shown to be too excited about a team coming off probation. Tiger Fans? No Excuse. The U of M is favored to win for only the 2nd time in this 63-game series.
Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell says it’ll take all hands on deck to pull off a rare win against the Rebels.
“That’s players, that’s coaches, that’s fan base, all involved," Norvell said. “I mean, this is what you do it for. To open the season in a nationally broadcast game on ABC, that’s exciting. It gets me excited just thinking about it. So we all have to bring our A-game. But it would be no different if we were just playing in a parking lot somewhere.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Rebels is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
