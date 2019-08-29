Early voting precinct to open in election commission headquarters downtown for Memphis municipal election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting is returning to a county-owned building in downtown Memphis this fall for the city’s municipal election. Early voting will be going on at the Shelby County Election Commission’s downtown headquarters at 157 Poplar Avenue. Most recently downtown early voting was held at a church nearby.
“The people that vote downtown come from all areas of Shelby County,” said Linda Phillips, Administrator of Elections.
Phillips said state law requires an early voting precinct be opened in one of the election commission’s two office locations, either on Nixon Drive at the O.C. Pleasant Operations Center in Cordova or at 157 Poplar.
Space on Poplar was limited until Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and other officials got involved, deciding the vending machines in a break room will be moved temporarily to accommodate the new voting location in roughly two weeks.
“I really appreciate that the mayor’s office found space for us in this building,” Phillips said.
Phillips said running a precinct at the commission’s operations center on Nixon wasn’t ideal because of limited parking and the need to hold classes to train poll workers at the site.
Calvary Church in downtown Memphis opened its doors for voters last year, but Phillips said space and hours were limited there because of ongoing activities at the church.
“We wanted to have a location that plenty of people could find the address and go and participate in early voting,” said Lee Harris, Shelby County Mayor.
Harris has pushed for increased access to early voting, even threatening in May to withhold money for new voting machines over concerns about the number of early voting precincts in the city’s urban core, though the Shelby County Commission later approved the funds. Harris also voiced frustration with the time it takes for the county to process election returns.
A recently-released opinion from the Tennessee Attorney General said absentee and early ballots cannot be totaled or released until all polling places in the county have closed. That includes waiting on those casting their ballot who got in line to vote before closing time.
“There’s state law. There’s no wiggle room on it. We have been following the law,” Phillips said, “I know people desperately want results at 7:01, but we have to follow the law.”
Harris said it’s a process he wants state lawmakers to look at to speed up results.
“What’s got to happen now is a change to the law, and I’m relatively optimistic now that the AG has been relatively clear on the status of the law that we are in pretty good footing to get the law changed,” Harris said.
You can find a list here of the 18 polling places that open for early voting on Sept. 13. Harris said the county will work with the city and Downtown Memphis Commission to ensure parking around 157 Poplar is accessible and reserved for those voting early at the downtown precinct during the two week period.
A voter registration kiosk has also been located inside the county building at 160 North Main Street.
The city’s municipal election is Oct. 3.
