901 FC finally breaks through on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC continued its soccer odyssey on the road in USL play. 901 FC hasn’t played in the 901 in more than three weeks. The lads went on the Road at Atlanta United 2. 901 has struggled away from home during this road trip, going winless in its last 5 matches. United’s been much better at 2-2-1.