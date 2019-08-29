901 FC finally breaks through on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC continued its soccer odyssey on the road in USL play. 901 FC hasn’t played in the 901 in more than three weeks. The lads went on the Road at Atlanta United 2. 901 has struggled away from home during this road trip, going winless in its last 5 matches. United’s been much better at 2-2-1.
Marcus Epps with an early attempt from Distance for Memphis. His shot for the left quadrant curled just over the crossbar--a bad break for 901 in the 36th Minute.
Atlanta’s Luiz Fernando claimed he’s tripped up in the box and goes down chasing the ball. The ref awarded United a corner kick on the play, but the replay clearly shows Fernado flopped on his own with less than incidental contact.
Nevertheless, Jack Metcalf’s PK just gets past the diving Jeff Caldwell to give Atlanta the 1-0 lead.
It stays that way till the 79th Minute when 901′s Adam Najem catches fire. Najem takes the pass from Josh Morton and dribbles his way clear for the equalizer, 1-1. Then, just four minutes later, the midfielder finds the back of the net again, this time off a rebound in the 83rd Minute.
901 FC gets the much needed victory, final score 2-1.
Memphis next plays a weather-delayed makeup game Monday at Charleston before finally returning home Saturday, Sept. 7 against the Swope Park Rangers at AutoZone Park.
