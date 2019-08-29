Former MPD officer accused of shooting Martavious Banks arrested on the same day Banks released from jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Martavious Banks was released from jail Wednesday evening after pleading guilty to several charges related to a traffic stop on Sept. 17, 2018.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney's office, Banks pleaded guilty to intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle with risk of death or injury, unlawful possession of a weapon and reckless driving.
Banks will be on probation with intensive supervision for a little less than three years.
His attorney says taking a plea deal was his best option.
“We felt like it was in Mr. Banks’ best interest to get this behind him and move forward with his life and start over,” said Art Horne, attorney.
“Go be with my family. Make up for lost time,” said Banks.
He is now required to get a job, undergo random drug and alcohol screens, anger management and no new arrests.
The former Memphis police officer who resigned in the fallout over the shooting is behind bars.
Jamarcus Jeames resigned from Memphis Police prior to his disciplinary hearing in February.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jeames found himself in cuffs and facing three misdemeanor charges.
Jeames is facing assault, DUI and public intoxication charges after police say the 27-year-old was involved in a fight outside of a Cordova gas station
According to the police affidavit, Jeames was stumbling with slurred speech. Several beer bottles and one opened bottle of rum was allegedly found in his car.
Jeames was the officer that fired his weapon in September 2018, hitting Martavious Banks on Gill Street in South Memphis.
Police say Banks fled an initial traffic stop.
The incident sparked protests in the city after it was revealed that Jeames turned off his body-worn camera sometime before the shooting occurred.
Ironically, Banks was released from jail the same day that the man who shot him was going in.
“Awww that’s a good thing. Great thing,” said Banks, regarding Jeames’ arrest.
“They say God shows you signs and I think that’s just one of them. I said from day one he was a bad apple,” said Janice Banks, Martavious’ mother.
Jeames is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.
Although he resigned from the Memphis Police Department, Jeames found new employment with the Moscow Police Department in Fayette County.
The police department confirmed that he was employed there, but would not comment on his current status.
