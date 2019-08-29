Grand jury indicts Raleigh man for murder after deadly shooting during gun sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted a Raleigh-area man for a deadly shooting during a gun sale.
Prosecutors say 25-year-old Jerrahmiah Rankins met with 18-year-old Crishawn Pratcher and a 17-year-old friend April 16 near Egypt Central Road and Kerwin Road. Pracher and the other teen were trying to sell a gun.
At some point, prosecutors say the three began arguing during negotiations and Rankins said he was keeping the gun.
Prosecutors say Rankins told his driver to take off and fired a single shot from an assault rifle out of the window. The bullet passed through the 17-year-old’s hand and hit Pratcher in the torso. Pratcher died at the scene.
U.S. marshals arrested Rankins about two weeks later at an apartment on Peabody Avenue.
Rankins is indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, using a gun during the commission of a dangerous felony, being a convicted felony in possession of a gun and property theft.
