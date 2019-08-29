Liberty Bowl set for new season of Tigers football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everything is coming down to the last detail at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The venue will have a national stage Saturday as the Memphis Tigers take on Ole Miss for the start of college football season.
“It’s a marquee match up to start the football season,” Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium GM Thomas Carrier said. “It’s on national TV, ABC at 11:00. It’s a chance for everyone to stand out.”
University of Memphis Interim Athletic Director Allie Prescott said the community is feeling the momentum.
“I've lived in the city all my life, and I don't remember the anticipation being this high for a game,” Prescott said.
There are 20,000 season ticket holders. Single tickets for the game are selling fast; 5,000 were sold Wednesday alone.
“With two beautiful days coming up, we’re looking at high 40,000-50,000 people,” Prescott said.
For those heading to the Liberty Bowl, you’ll see new food options, including a taco stand, updated facade in Tiger Lane, and new screens inside the stadium.
“These boards, while they're the same size, they're high quality, higher resolution, clearer,” Carrier said.
For tailgaters, you can catch Memphis native and The Voice finalist Reagan Strange during the Landers pregame tailgate concert.
Then it's game time.
“We’re trying to make this a family event, but at 11:05 there will be two great football teams kicking off so the game is the center point,” Prescott said.
