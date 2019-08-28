Nice and mild for now & the latest on Hurricane Dorian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over southeast Missouri is keeping skies clear and cool dry air in place across the Mid-South making for a wonderful end to the week. In the tropics Dorian is gaining strength and now poses a significant threat the the Florida coast.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Sunny Wind: E 5-10 High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: E 5 Low: 66
THIS WEEK: Friday will be slightly warmer but dry air will remain in place keeping humidity levels low. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be warm and dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the lower 90s along with overnight lows in the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 1 storm and moving into the Atlantic just north of the Puerto Rico. The storm will move NW over warm waters allowing it become better organized and gain strength. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storms skirting just north of the Bahamas and them making landfall along the central coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds at or above 115 MPH early Monday morning. Some forecast models show the storm moving across Central Florida and emerging in the Gulf of Mexico next week. We will continue to monitor this storm and bring you the latest updates here, on air, and on the First Alert Weather app.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
