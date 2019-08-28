Nice and mild for now & the latest on Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 1 storm and moving into the Atlantic just north of the Puerto Rico. The storm will move NW over warm waters allowing it become better organized and gain strength. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the storms skirting just north of the Bahamas and them making landfall along the central coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds at or above 115 MPH early Monday morning. Some forecast models show the storm moving across Central Florida and emerging in the Gulf of Mexico next week. We will continue to monitor this storm and bring you the latest updates here, on air, and on the First Alert Weather app.