Only NICU in NEA helps to fill need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On the fifth floor, the only neonatal intensive care unit in this part of the state is near full capacity.
For Kross Cline, his parents, Mallori and Justin Cline, were expecting him Oct. 23. He decided to make his appearance on Aug. 24.
“We were trying to make it to the 32 mark, that would’ve been today, but we delivered on Saturday,” Mallori said.
The couple had no problems in their pregnancy, but said they’re thankful for the attention they’ve received at St. Bernards NICU.
“It’s just day-by-day but they always kept us informed, checked on us constantly and made us feel comfortable,” she said.
The NICU in Jonesboro is the only one in Northeast Arkansas. The closest NICUs, besides St. Bernards’, are in Little Rock and Memphis.
For the director of nursing and delivery in the NICU, Dana Lands, she said the services the NICU offers are like no others.
“One of the things we have to offer here that isn’t common is the ability to give a baby donated breast milk,” Lands said. “We get donated human breast milk from a bank out of Texas and it’s been proven, it’s the safest thing for babies like Kross who are early and mom doesn’t have her own milk yet.”
The biggest thing for Kross’s parents is getting to stay close to home and keep a close eye on him.
Officials with the NICU say it is also important for parents and family to have easy access to the baby. They said it’s beneficial for both the baby and their families.
