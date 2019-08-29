Pleasant start this morning

A cool start this morning with temperatures in the 50s to low to mid 60s. Plenty of sunshine today and warm by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and pleasant. Wind: NE 5 Lows in the upper 50s in out-lying areas and low 60s in Memphis.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows again near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be much the same with a partly cloudy sky and highs again near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
