Registration open for SCS half-day program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools started a new program that will help parents with childcare on the district’s eight half-days scheduled this year.
The district's half-days are designed as professional development days for teachers.
This program will provide learning activities for students after school lets out on those half-days.
District leaders say this is a solution for everyone.
“This is an opportunity to provide some extended learning for students when school lets out early for those days, but we definitely want to make sure that teachers are getting the professional development they need in order to have that trickle down to the classroom,” said Jerica Phillips, SCS deputy chief of communications.
The program is available at all SCS-managed schools.
Registration opened Wednesday and will close Sept. 6.
